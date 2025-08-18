Plans for up to 5,000 new homes and green spaces in Marston Valley - along with major changes to M1 junction

M1 Junction 13 Screenshot Google Maps Imagery (C)2025 Airbus, Maxar Technologies Map Data (C)2025

Plans for up to 5,000 new homes in Marston Valley have moved forward – along with major changes to M1 Junction 13.

But Lidlington concerns remain

Significant updates have been made to the ambitious Marston Valley development, which could result in up to 5,000 homes built in Central Bedfordshire.

The Updated Development Specification (July 2025) replaces an earlier version from March 2022 and includes new details on how the huge project would be delivered.

The revised outline planning application sets out that the scheme would be built in phases, with each part able to stand alone if needed. It also makes small adjustments to the original masterplan.

As well as housing, the proposals include:

Jobs and business space – up to 30 hectares of employment land, plus workspaces in local hubs

Shops and leisure – around 9,500m² of retail, including a large food store, plus hotel space, indoor sports facilities and leisure uses

Community services – health and community buildings, mostly in a main hub alongside a secondary school and sports pitches

Green space – 17 hectares of formal open space and about 290 hectares of informal space, including woodland and lakes. The plan exceeds the council’s 30 per cent tree-cover target, with 180.9 hectares of woodland

Transport links – a section of the Bedford and Milton Keynes Waterway Park

A key change is a more substantial upgrade to M1 Junction 13, set out in the scheme’s Interim Travel Plan and Transport Assessment Addendum.

These works aim to ease traffic impacts from the new community, alongside measures to encourage sustainable travel and reduce reliance on private cars.

Councillor Sue Clark (Conservative, Cranfield and Marston Moretaine) welcomed the plans for Junction 13 but criticised some proposals affecting Lidlington.

She said: “I think it’s good that they are proposing some fairly significant improvements at Junction 13 and that is progress on what we had last time around where I don’t think they were proposing much for Junction 13 at all.

“So I am pleased therefore that the objections put in collectively last time seem to have made an impact.

“What I am disappointed with though, is the things we didn’t like in Lidlington. Such as making Thrupp End bus access is still in there. Plus they are proposing traffic lights at the top of Bury Ware on the A507.

“I don’t think they’re good solutions for Lidlington, and I’m disappointed that they haven’t really come up with better options.”

Developer O&H was asked for a comment, but did not respond at the time of publication.

More information can be found on Central Bedfordshire Council’s planning portal, reference CB/18/01969/OUT.