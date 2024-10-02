Plans for up to 50 new homes on Wootton agricultural fields are in the pipeline

By John Guinn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 11:33 BST
Approximate red line boundary for the proposed development. Screenshot Google Maps
Approximate red line boundary for the proposed development. Screenshot Google Maps
Plans for up to 50 new homes in Wootton are in the pipeline as an application for a ‘screening opinion’ has been submitted to Bedford Borough Council.

Before submitting a planning application, developers can apply for a screening opinion to see if their planned development is to be subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

In this case, it is for the development of two agricultural fields approximately 9.16 hectares (ha) in size.

The proposed development, if approved, would be 500m northwest of Wootton village centre, with Keeley Green 300m to the west.

The site currently comprises two agricultural fields.

The applicant said the development would consist of two neighbouring allocated areas in the Wootton Neighbourhood Development Plan.

More information on the screening opinion application can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 24/01840/EIASCR. There is no requirement for Bedford Borough Council to consult on screening opinion applications.

