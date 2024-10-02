Plans for up to 50 new homes on Wootton agricultural fields are in the pipeline
Before submitting a planning application, developers can apply for a screening opinion to see if their planned development is to be subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).
In this case, it is for the development of two agricultural fields approximately 9.16 hectares (ha) in size.
The proposed development, if approved, would be 500m northwest of Wootton village centre, with Keeley Green 300m to the west.
The site currently comprises two agricultural fields.
The applicant said the development would consist of two neighbouring allocated areas in the Wootton Neighbourhood Development Plan.
More information on the screening opinion application can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 24/01840/EIASCR. There is no requirement for Bedford Borough Council to consult on screening opinion applications.
