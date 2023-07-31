The plans for Brogborough were refused due to the visual impact and effect on skylark population

Close up of solar panels. (Photo credit should read NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images)

A planned solar park on a Bedfordshire landfill site would be “overbearing” and “devastating for local wildlife”, a meeting was told.

Applicant Infinis Solar Developments Limited submitted a minerals and waste application to install a solar park and other infrastructure at Brogborough landfill site in Lidlington.

Its proposals included “an array of ground-mounted photovoltaic panels” on 168 acres of mainly restored agricultural and meadow grassland, according to a report to Central Bedfordshire Council’s development management committee.

“A section of the landfill gas power station compound, no longer operational, remains on site, with part of a redundant compound and internal access roads,” said the report.

“A high density of ground nesting skylarks breed where the panels would be installed. Their displacement is one of the main harms because their breeding habitats aren’t compatible with the panel structures.

“The scheme would have an adverse impact on both landscape character and visual amenity.”

Councillor Delise Ball, who chairs Cranfield Parish Council, said it objected over “the biodiversity baseline” and because “the applicant hasn’t addressed the skylark issue, with the population already in decline since the 1980s”.

She labelled the landfill site “disgusting for years” before plans to restore it, adding: “It’s really sad now panels could be stuck on it.”

A statement from Brogborough Parish Council warned: “The scale of this project is overbearing. The effect on local wildlife would be devastating. The birdlife would be totally destroyed, if the development is allowed to proceed.”

Cranfield and Marston Moretain councillor Sue Clark, who called in the application, said: “At first glance it makes good sense, a renewable energy source on a former brownfield site.

“But it’s a trade off of a solar park against ecological and environmental harm. The gains are overstated. I don’t accept that it’s policy compliant. What’s proposed is too big.

“This began as a brick pit. It became the largest landfill site in Europe. There were problems with flies and smells. Brogborough was known as the tip village. It was closed after a fight in 2008.

“The long distance views over Marston Vale from the footpaths on top of the landfill site are amazing, but these panels will block that.

“The Forest of Marston Vale objects to this because of the delay to the full site restoration for another 35 years. It’s frustrated by the painful and disappointing saga of delivering this.”

Planning officer David Peachey explained: “There would be an eight-month construction period for the 74,000 panels.”

Head of development at Inifis Jason McGray said: “We’ve been working with Cranfield University to provide renewable energy. Brogborough has an available grid connection.

“This would allow it to protect itself against volatile energy prices and enable it to decarbonise. The benefits would be local, which isn’t always the case with these schemes.

“This is competing with other land uses, such as housing and growing crops. The project aims to balance energy renewable with grass habitats and woodland planning. It doesn’t mean the loss of agricultural production.”

