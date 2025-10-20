Plans for new homes in Cotton End to address "serious shortfall" of housing sites
Aragon Land & Planning has submitted a Permission in Principle (PiP) proposal to the council for development on a 0.49-hectare site close to the village centre.
The land off Wood Lane sits just outside the Settlement Policy Area defined in the Cotton End Neighbourhood Plan and the Bedford Borough Local Plan 2030.
The applicant argues that while the land falls beyond the formal settlement boundary, national and local planning policies allow some flexibility, particularly given the borough’s shortfall in deliverable housing sites.
The council recently confirmed that it can demonstrate only 3.36 to 3.46 years of housing land supply, below the Government’s required five years.
That shortfall, the statement says, means the “tilted balance” in favour of sustainable development under paragraph 11(d) of the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) applies.
According to the application, Bedford Borough Council currently faces a deficit of at least 20 serviced self-build plots, and may be falling short by more than 200 according to appeal evidence cited in the submission.
A previous plan to build up to 20 homes on the same site was refused in January 2020 on eight grounds, but the applicant says the smaller-scale, self-build proposal is “of modest proportions and respects the existing residential form” of the village.
More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 25/01869/PIP. The overall consultation expiry date is Wednesday, November 12, 2025.