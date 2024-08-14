Plans for new homes in a village near Bedford branded a "slap in the face" for democracy

Approximation of the development site for land at Rushden Road, Milton Ernest

Local democracy has been "slapped in the face" after councillors voted to approve plans for up to 25 new homes in Milton Ernest, a parish councillor has said.

Monday’s Planning Committee (August 12) heard Milton Ernest Parish Council objected to the outline planning application for the new homes on land at Rushden Road.

The committee was told the development would accord with the Milton Ernest Neighbourhood Development Plan (NDP).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Milton Ernest Parish Council chair, Alastair Ross, said: “As it stands the current outline planning proposal is not compliant with the requirements of the NDP. Firstly, the provision of an agricultural entrance. No such agricultural entrances are in use today, so its addition seems unnecessary, unsafe, and unattractive.

“Secondly, the concerns observed in evidence in terms of sewage management of flooding seem not to have been investigated or addressed to a sufficient level so that we can give our villagers confidence this will not be worsened. Finally, overall layout in terms of provision of amenity land through both text and illustration.

“The cancellation of this amenity land, should it be accepted, will be viewed as a slap in the face for local democracy, and setting aside our NDP in favour of the commercial interests of the applicant. We expect, and indeed we look forward to, further engagement between the applicant, borough planning and the parish council to work together in mitigating our concerns.”

Karina Duncan, town planner at Bedford Borough Council, said: “Whilst the precise boundaries of the site as proposed go beyond the site allocated in the Neighbourhood Plan. The extent of land involved is not substantial in size and would develop land between the proposed housing and existing housing development to the east for open space and [sustainable drainage systems] purposes which is not considered to be harmful to warrant a refusal of permission.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Committee chair, councillor Jonathan Abbott (Lib Dems, Clapham & Oakley) said: “I am very mindful that there is an NDP in place. We’re forever being told by parish councils ‘we’ve made an NDP and you’re riding roughshod over it’. This time we’ve got an NDP and we’ve been told actually ‘we’re not happy’.

“‘We are now saying please don’t necessarily take this NDP into account’. I am concerned about setting precedence in that respect for neighbourhood development plans. We struggle as it is to get NDPs taken into account and consideration. I really don’t want to weaken the NDPs.”

After the debate and presentations, the committee voted by majority to approve the outline planning application.

Councillor Abbott said: “I would certainly like to see this application coming back at the reserved matters stage to the committee for consideration. I know it’s not necessarily what Milton Ernest wished to hear this evening. I would also hope and encourage the applicants to liaise with Milton Ernest Parish Council and to deal with the borough council as well in terms of open space.

“But actually in terms of the reserve matters part of the application, which is something the community can work with,” he added.