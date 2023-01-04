Plans for new footbridge in Biddenham resubmitted after permission expired
Pedestrian and cycle bridge to link new housing on southern side of Western Bypass to Country Park on northern side
A planning application for a footbridge in Biddenham has been resubmitted after the previous permission expired.
The proposal is for a pedestrian and cycle bridge to link the new housing on the southern side of the Western Bypass to the Country Park on the northern side.
It was originally approved in 2019, but it expired following “protracted” discussions around the technical approval for the footbridge.
The application is part of a mixed development in the area, which consists of residential, employment, retail, park and ride, a road linking the A6 and A428, a country park, and leisure and community facilities.
There are no proposed changes to the bridge within the new application.
The overall consultation expiry date is Tuesday, January 17. 2023.
More information can be found on Bedford Borough Council’s planning portal, reference 22/02716/FUL.