Plans for film and TV studio near Bedford move forward - months after project 'shelved'

An artist's impression of the studio campus. (c) CorkeWallis and V1

Plans for a film and TV studio campus at Quest Pit, Houghton Conquest are moving forward, with the developers submitting an application for a non-material amendment to their existing planning permission.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans, revealed in 2022, were originally predicted to create around 3,800 jobs and £242m per yar for the local economy.

But in January this year its future was thrown into doubt as developer Verb Create Holdings ltd was listed on Companies House as in "active proposal to strike off" – meaning it was in the process of closing down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, consultant Katya Baker, who had been paid by Verb to secure funds and planning consent for the campus, told the BBC she was told to "stand down, while US firm, Cathexis, which owned Verb, said it was in confidential discussions regarding development of the site.

The proposed studio location

Central Bedfordshire Council confirmed the film studio - which had been due to open this year - was “no longer being processed by Home of Production".

The project's former website has now been replaced by a Vietnamese gambling site.

But now it seems the plans are back on the table with a proposed change, submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council on June 19, to introduce data storage within the second phase of the development, adapting to what the applicant described as "the changing nature of film studio operations."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The original planning permission (CB/22/03616/FULL) granted in June last year approved a hybrid application for a film and TV studio complex.

Phase 1, 1a, and 1b of the project cover a full application for 54,334 square metres of stages and workshops, alongside an education hub, transport hub, community spaces, and ancillary facilities.

The outline permission for Phases 2 and 3 includes up to 75,000 square metres of additional floor area, encompassing further stages and workshops, a substantial backlot, a substation facility, and ancillary overnight accommodation, supported by a 1,200-space multi-storey car park.

More information on the application can be found on Central Bedfordshire Council's planning portal, reference CB/25/02009/NMA.

The target date for the decision is Friday, July 18, 2025.