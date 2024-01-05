Plans for development in Cotton End resubmitted after council took too long to reach a decision

An application for nine self-build homes was submitted to the borough council in July last year

Approximate location for proposed self-build development in Cotton End. Screenshot Google My Maps Map Data (C)2023 Imagery (C)2023 CNES/Airbus, Getmapping plc, Infoterra ltd & Bluesky, Maxar Technologies, The GeoInformation Group

Plans for a self-build development in Cotton End have been resubmitted after Bedford Borough Council took too long to determine the original application.

An application for a development of nine self-build homes on land off Manor Way was submitted to the borough council in July last year.

But because the council did not determine this application in time the applicant submitted an appeal against the “non-determination” of their application.

Jeremy Tilston, chartered architectural technologist at JRT Architectural Design Limited, said their client was “forced down the appeal route” due to the lack of engagement of the council’s planning department.

He added that the second identical application was submitted following advice from his client’s Legal Representative.

The applicants said their proposed development will offer “social benefits”, including “the support, strengthening, health and vibrancy of the local community by providing a contribution to the supply of housing, to meet the needs of present and future generations”.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 23/01600/OUT for July’s application and 23/02775/OUT for the latest version.

The overall consultation expiry date for the second application is Thursday, January 25, 2024.