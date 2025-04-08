Plans for 'Bedford Gateway' employment development in the pipeline
This is a formal step that helps define what environmental impacts must be assessed before a full planning application is submitted.
The proposal, called Bedford Gateway, covers nearly 35 hectares of land west of the A1.
The developer proposes a phased construction between 2026 and 2030.
The scoping opinion does not grant planning permission, but it sets the terms for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) — a legal requirement for developments of this size.
The EIA will explore how the project could affect air quality, biodiversity, traffic, noise, flood risk, and local wildlife, including bats and great crested newts.
Prologis will be required to address these topics in detail before submitting a formal application.
More information is available on Bedford Borough Council’s planning portal, reference 25/00694/EIASCP.
Residents and community groups will have the chance to comment later in the process.
