Plans for Bedford flats resubmitted - with changes including new security measures

74 Clapham Road, Bedford Screenshot Google Streetview (C)Google 2023 Image capture October 2021

A previously approved plan to convert 74 Clapham Road, Bedford, into five flats has been resubmitted with amendments to address structural issues at the rear of the property.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The applicant also confirmed new security measures, in line with previous Bedfordshire Police consultations.

Full planning permission for the conversion (23/00197/FUL) was granted with an expiry date of March 20, 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new application, lodged in July, proposes the demolition of the existing two-storey rear outrigger and its replacement “like for like” with a small increase at ground floor level.

According to the Design and Access Statement, this will add 4.5m² to the building’s gross internal area.

The proposal continues to seek the conversion of the three-storey detached house into two one-person flats, two two-people flats, and one three-person flat.

This maintains the approved mix of four one-bedroom flats and one two-bedroom flat. Access for all flats will be from the front, with one on-site parking space; the street is in a Controlled Parking Zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No changes are proposed to the street-facing frontage, and the brickwork, roof tiles and glazing will match the existing building. The bin store will remain at the rear but, following advice from Environmental Health, will now be in a secure lockable area to prevent arson, anti-social behaviour, or use as a climbing aid.

The site is within the Bedford Conservation Area (Sub-Area 8: The Poets) and near the Grade II listed Church of St Martin. The Design and Access Statement says the works are at the rear, away from public view along Clapham Road, and will have “limited” impact on the conservation area’s character or the setting of listed buildings.

The applicant concludes that the proposal “will have a very limited impact on the immediate vicinity” and “minimal effect on the area,” while providing “much-needed” housing.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 25/01324/FUL. The overall consultation expiry date is Friday, September 5, 2025.