Plans for 93 new homes in Bromham submitted to council
Bedford Borough Council has received an application to build 93 new homes on land north of Lower Farm Road, Bromham.
A similar application was refused in 2016, and an appeal was lost in 2017.
In this new application, the applicants said the site would form “an immediate and sustainable development” in the Key Service Centre of Bromham”.
They added their proposal would help towards “delivering the growth” that the Development Plan for Bedford Borough envisages up until 2030 and beyond.
The proposal is for a mixture of home types and sizes and 30 per cent (up to 28 homes) will be “affordable”.
The Bromham Neighbourhood Plan (“made” in June 2021) identified three main sites for development, with a combined allocation of 500 units.
This site was not one of these.
More information on the application can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 24/01006/MAO. The overall consultation expiry date is Friday, August 2, 2024.