Plans for 9 new homes in village near Bedford submitted to 'meet community need'

Applicants say it's to to "meet the needs of present and future generations"

Block plan Screenshot from application pack

An application for a development of nine self-build homes in a village near Bedford has been submitted to the borough council.

The applicants are seeking permission for nine self-build homes on land off Manor Way, Cotton End.

They said their proposal “meets an identifiable local community need”.

The site is currently grassland used as pony paddocks, and is “generally flat”.

Also proposed is an access road extending from Manor Way and a balancing pond on the site.

This is an outline application with all matters (other than access and layout ) reserved for subsequent approval.

The applicants said their proposed development will offer “social benefits”, including “the support, strengthening, health and vibrancy of the local community by providing a contribution to the supply of housing, to meet the needs of present and future generations”.

Although the appearance of the proposed dwellings is a matter reserved for subsequent approval, the applicants expected that the proposed external materials will reflect the “palette of materials found on the dwellings in the area”.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 23/01600/OUT. The overall consultation expiry date is Friday, August 18, 2023.

The application form states that the applicants are not the sole owner of the land, and has not been the sole owner for more than 21 days.

