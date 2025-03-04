Plans for 30 eco-friendly homes in Bromham submitted to Bedford council
A proposal to build homes on land at the Old Stable Yard, Lower Farm Road, has been submitted to Bedford Borough Council.
The application includes the demolition of existing buildings, the retention of the “healthiest and most valued existing trees”, hedgerows, and will have 20.32 per cent Biodiversity Net Gain “delivered near—site”.
The planning statement said the “principle of development” was established by the site’s allocation within the Made Neighbourhood Plan, as “further confirmed by officers within pre-application advice received to date”
More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 25/00216/MAF.
The portal refers to the site as “Hall Farm And Stables At Hall Farm”, and the planning statement calls it the “Old Stable Yard”.
The overall consultation expiry date is Wednesday, April 2, 2025.
