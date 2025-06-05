Plans for 170 homes on agricultural land in Flitwick refused despite 'approval' recommendation

Plans for 170 homes on agricultural land in Flitwick, which attracted nearly 5,500 objections, refused, despite Central Bedfordshire Council officers putting forward an 'approval' recommendation.

The level of opposition is the most ever received by Central Bedfordshire Council for a single planning application, according to local councillors.

Applicant Persimmon Homes Midlands submitted full plans for the properties, access roads, open space, landscaping and other works on land south of Steppingley Road.

The 22-acre site consists of arable farmland and is allocated for housing under Central Bedfordshire Council’s adopted Local Plan, said a report to CBC’s development management committee.

“Pedestrian connections, rights of way links and an off-road cycleway along Steppingley Road to the entrance of Woodland Middle School, Templefield Lower School and Windmill Pre-School are other features.

“The development would result in the loss of best and most versatile agricultural land and lead to a significant visual change to the open arable field. No other harms or policy conflicts have been identified.”

Principal planning officer Ben Tracy told the committee: “An environmental impact assessment wasn’t required for the project, that’s recommended for approval.

“A planning condition would be inserted to ensure an updated speed survey is completed,” he said. “If necessary, based on that study, a traffic calming scheme for Steppingley Road would be submitted to CBC for its approval and implementation before the first house is occupied.”

Flitwick Town Council deputy mayor Martin Platt claimed the revised application “doesn’t overcome (its) previous objections”, saying: “The boundaries are unclear, there’s the loss of grade two agricultural land, no affordable housing and no guarantee of local infrastructure developments.

“We’re also concerned about highways and traffic, an increased risk of flooding and its impact on Flitwick Woods.”

Hugh Jackson, who chairs Steppingley Parish Council, urged the committee “not to be driven by fear of appeal or judicial review”.

Conservative Meppershall and Shillington councillor and Mid Bedfordshire MP Blake Stephenson, speaking in his CBC role, warned: “Development here would seriously negatively impact the people of Flitwick and Steppingley.

“It sits at the heart of the Bedfordshire Greensand Ridge national character area, which runs through the centre of the county. Houses here have reflected the brick-making history of Bedfordshire. The proposed design isn’t in keeping with this.”

Senior director (town planning) at global professional services firm RPS Paul Hill explained: “This started with the pre-application stage in October 2021.

“We’ve revised the scheme on eight separate occasions to reflect detailed comments of officers and consultees.

“This has reduced the number of homes to 170 to address where possible relevant concerns. It includes a mix of bungalows and houses to reflect CBC’s requirements, with 30 per cent affordable housing and 17 custom-build homes.

“Persimmons is committed to allowing 50 per cent of the market homes to be made available for a three-month purchase period to local homebuyers.

“More than 4,000 trees will be planted. This represents a high quality and sustainable proposal that future occupants and current residents can be proud of in years to come.”

The committee voted to refuse the plans because of the impact on Flitwick Woods, the accumulative growth on the local transport network, the damage to the open landscape setting, and harm to the Greensand Ridge.