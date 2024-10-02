An approximation of the proposed development on land "to the east of Duck End Lane and to the north of Bedford Road". Google Maps

Up to 149 new homes could be built in Wilstead - if plans are approved.

Bedford Borough Council has received an outline planning application for a development on land “to the east of Duck End Lane and to the north of Bedford Road”.

The applicant said the site would form an “immediate and sustainable development” in Wilstead, which “enjoys numerous facilities and amenities, as well as excellent transport links”.

It added that the proposal would “help towards delivering the growth that the Development Plan for Bedford Borough envisages up until 2030 and beyond”.

Access is for consideration and all other matters are reserved for future consideration.

If approved, the applicant said the development would be a mix of dwelling types and sizes, and up to 45 homes would be “affordable”.

More information can be found on the borough council’s planning portal, reference 24/01566/MAO. The overall consultation expiry date is Wednesday, October 23, 2024.