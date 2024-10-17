Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An application for an industrial development near Goldington Road in Bedford has been approved despite concerns over its impact on a nearby riding school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site consists of an open parcel of agricultural land mainly used for grazing – around the size of two football pitches – and is approximately 4km from the Bedford town centre.

Outline planning permission was granted at a planning committee meeting on Monday, for the site’s development for industrial use as well as storage and distribution and associated works, including attenuation ponds (or temporary reservoirs).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the application received objections from six neighbouring properties and residents raising concerns including a lack of need for industrial and employment development in the area, noise and disturbance, and an impact on traffic and on the rural setting, with no offsetting measures to boost biodiversity included in the application. It is also claimed the earmarked site includes fields used by a riding school.

The site location. Image: The Harris Partnership

A letter from the school’s owner reads: “The report seems to include the indoor riding school. The indoor school goes with the stables. Although I do not run a business from the stables at the moment, I do have three ponies who use the who use the school every day. Heavy machinery and ponies do not mix. It would be very unsafe.

“Five years ago, I had grade three cancer and have been left with a disability so I need somewhere safe to exercise the ponies. The ponies are everything to me through the cancer treatment.”

An objection was also raised by the Bedford’s Internal Draining Board due to a potential breach of a bylaw of the proposed site within nine metres of a drainage ditch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaker Cllr Jonathan Abbott said the matter would be raised at the Reserved Matters stage of planning since it was currently only seeking permission for outline planning.

The approval is granted on condition the application would include a new footpath and/ or cycleway linking the existing controlled crossing near the Norse Road and Goldington Road roundabout to the recent Norse Road housing development to the north. It also includes improvements to signage through the Elms Farm industrial estate and along Norse Road to further aid accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists.