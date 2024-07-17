Planning decision over salon in Wixams deferred for site visit - but councillor warns it 'won't satisfy everyone'

Screenshot of the planning committee meeting on 15 July 2024 Image: LDRS

A decision over a retrospective planning application for a Wixams home-based hair salon has been deferred by borough councillors.

And the chair of Bedford Borough Council’s Planning Committee said on Monday, July 15, that when the panel does make a decision it probably “won’t satisfy everyone”.

The retrospective application was to change the use of the garage at 37 Woodpecker Gardens, Wixams to a hair salon.

The application’s consultation had 149 representations, of which 144 supported the application.

But planning officers recommended that it was refused.

Gideon Richards, from the council’s planning department, said the salon application conflicts with the Local Plan.

“The use is likely to have a detrimental impact on the immunities of neighbouring occupiers,” he added.

This was backed up by two members of the public who spoke to object to the plans.

Nici Matthews said she “fully supports” anyone who wants to open a new business.

“It just needs to be in the right location, she said. “The parking isn’t great, we’ve often been blocked on our drive, and often we can’t get on our drive.”

The applicant, Raj Sondha, said: “[The planning officer] raises concerns over noise and disruptions to the community, despite this contradicting the responses from environmental health and highways.

“My salon is a small non-invasive business which supports a local community. Ideally I would like to operate from a unit in Wixams. But the council has made recommendations to remove some of the units from Wixams town centre plan. So, what am I meant to do?”

Committee chair, councillor Jonathan Abbott (Lib Dem, Clapham & Oakley) said: “This location is at the end of a cul de sac with very restricted parking.

“I have concerns over that, as well as concerns which our officers have raised.

“I do wonder whether we should maybe visit site and look at its location and its setting, because it is clear from the images we have seen it is very much a residential location.”

Councillor Abbott said he “absolutely” supports local businesses, but he is also “very aware” of the impact home-based businesses can have on the residents who live around them.

“I feel it would be remiss of us not to actually go and have a look and see the setting,” he said.

“I’m actually going to propose that we do a site visit to view this and then we come back and we look at it again next month.”

The committee voted to accept this proposal for a site visit.

This is one which I think we’re going to take a little while to get to the right solution,” councillor Abbott said.

“I’m confident we will reach the right solution, we’ve got to be very minded of all the people who are going to be involved with this, and coming up with a decision which probably won’t satisfy everyone.

“But hopefully we will come up with something which is reasonable to move forward and I will leave it at that.”