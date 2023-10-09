News you can trust since 1845
Planning application submitted to transform another Bedford home into a house in multiple occupation

Applicants say it won’t increase levels of noise or disturbance
By John Guinn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 9th Oct 2023, 17:18 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 17:18 BST
67 Cardington Road, Bedford, Screenshot Google Streetview (c)2023 Google Image capture June 201267 Cardington Road, Bedford, Screenshot Google Streetview (c)2023 Google Image capture June 2012
67 Cardington Road, Bedford, Screenshot Google Streetview (c)2023 Google Image capture June 2012

A planning application has been submitted to Bedford Borough Council to change of use of 67 Cardington Road, Bedford from a family home to a six-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO).

The applicants said it is not proposed for there to be “any meaningful change” to the exterior of the building and claimed that if approved the HMO will “not cause a noticeable change” in activity nor “harmfully increase levels of noise or disturbance”.

There will be a kitchen/dining room and two en-suite bedrooms on the ground floor with four bedrooms, a bathroom and a study on the first floor, with the six front parking spaces being retained.

The applicants stated that HMOs are a “valuable part” of the council’s housing mix and provide lower-cost rental accommodation to smaller households.

More information on the application can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 23/02131/COU. The overall consultation expiry date is Friday, November 3, 2023.

Related topics:BedfordBedford Borough CouncilHMO