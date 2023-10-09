Planning application submitted to transform another Bedford home into a house in multiple occupation

67 Cardington Road, Bedford, Screenshot Google Streetview (c)2023 Google Image capture June 2012

A planning application has been submitted to Bedford Borough Council to change of use of 67 Cardington Road, Bedford from a family home to a six-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO).

The applicants said it is not proposed for there to be “any meaningful change” to the exterior of the building and claimed that if approved the HMO will “not cause a noticeable change” in activity nor “harmfully increase levels of noise or disturbance”.

There will be a kitchen/dining room and two en-suite bedrooms on the ground floor with four bedrooms, a bathroom and a study on the first floor, with the six front parking spaces being retained.

The applicants stated that HMOs are a “valuable part” of the council’s housing mix and provide lower-cost rental accommodation to smaller households.