Plan to build house on this patch of land in Kempston resubmitted to council

Land adjacent to 19 Rosedale Way, Kempston

Plans to build on a patch of land in Kempston have been resubmitted after the original application was refused.

The planning application to build a detached home on land adjacent to 19 Rosedale Way was refused last month by Bedford Borough Council.

Planning officers said the two-bedroom house would be a “cramped, contrived and incongruous” development and “would appear overly prominent to the detriment of the character and appearance of the street scene”.

In the new submission the applicant said the site lies within the urban area of Kempston and is also within the ‘Growth Area’ where there is a general presumption in favour of new residential development.

The application stated that as the site is in an area with a mix of including residential, retail, offices and commercial properties, it can be argued that the application would be a suitable location for the erection of a new home.

It added that the land is not formally designated as open space and “for the avoidance of doubt, the land is now in private ownership and is therefore not within the public domain”.

The application form states that Bedford Borough Council is the land owner.

The applicant said the visual benefits of this parcel of land are “somewhat limited” due to its size and proximity to existing residential properties.

Therefore its contribution to the visual character of Rosedale Way is “limited”.