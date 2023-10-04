News you can trust since 1845
Plan submitted to transform Bedford home into a house in multiple occupation

A three-bedroom home semi could become a home for six people if plans are approved
By John Guinn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 4th Oct 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 12:00 BST
113 London Road, Bedford. Screenshot Google Streetview (c)2023 Google Image capture June 2023113 London Road, Bedford. Screenshot Google Streetview (c)2023 Google Image capture June 2023
113 London Road, Bedford. Screenshot Google Streetview (c)2023 Google Image capture June 2023

A three-bedroom Bedford home semi could become a “small residential” house in multiple occupation for six people, if a planning application is approved.

An application to change the use of 113 London Road has been sent to Bedford Borough Council.

Planning permission is required before a single family dwelling can be converted to a house in multiple occupation (HMO) to enable the council “to better manage” the impact of small HMOs in the town.

The applicants said “very little” will physically change, but the current ground floor reception and living room would be used as two individual rooms, with the three first floor bedrooms remaining.

The five (maximum six) “unrelated persons” would share basic amenities such as kitchen/lounge and bathroom/toilet.

The applicants said there are currently two car parking spaces existing at the frontage of the site, with “adequate” car parking provision available in Ivy Road.

They added that it is perceived most of the HMO’s occupiers will not have a motor vehicle, and are expected to walk, cycle or rely on public transport.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 23/02135/COU. The overall consultation expiry date is Monday, October 30, 2023.

Related topics:BedfordPlanning permissionHMOLondon RoadBedford Borough Council