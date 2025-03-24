Plan submitted for 'lovely' house in multiple occupation in Bedford
Bedford Borough Council has received a planning application to convert 35 St Leonard’s Avenue to a house in multiple occupation (HMO).
The applicants said all of the recommendations from a pre-application submitted in October have been included.
They added that the proposal aims to provide “high quality”, longer-term homes for single people, in a “sustainable manner” – without detracting from the “charm of the property”.
If approved the HMO will have six single-occupancy bedrooms, with residents sharing the three existing bath and shower rooms, kitchen, quiet study area, two living rooms and the dining room.
More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 25/00546/FUL. The overall consultation expiry date is Tuesday, April 15, 2025.
The application form states that the applicant is not the sole owner of the property by the “requisite notice” has been given.
