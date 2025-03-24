Plan submitted for 'lovely' house in multiple occupation in Bedford

35 St Leonards Avenue, Bedford (centre) Screenshot Google Streetview (C)2025 Image capture July 2024

A house in Bedford would make a "lovely home for people who choose to live in shared accommodation", a planning application has claimed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedford Borough Council has received a planning application to convert 35 St Leonard’s Avenue to a house in multiple occupation (HMO).

The applicants said all of the recommendations from a pre-application submitted in October have been included.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added that the proposal aims to provide “high quality”, longer-term homes for single people, in a “sustainable manner” – without detracting from the “charm of the property”.

If approved the HMO will have six single-occupancy bedrooms, with residents sharing the three existing bath and shower rooms, kitchen, quiet study area, two living rooms and the dining room.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 25/00546/FUL. The overall consultation expiry date is Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

The application form states that the applicant is not the sole owner of the property by the “requisite notice” has been given.