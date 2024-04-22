Plan for five-bed house in multiple occupation over shop next to Bedford bus station

1 Thurlow St, Bedford. Picture: Google Maps

The space over a Bedford retail unit could become a five-bedroom “house in multiple occupation” (HMO), if plans are approved by the borough council.

Bedford Borough Council has received a planning application to convert the first and second floors of 1 Thurlow Street.

If approved, the residents would share a kitchen area, and there would be one wc/shower room on each floor.

The “Supporting Information” states that each bedroom will have a small fridge and natural lighting with an “external view”.

This information also references an address in Thurrock and also seeking a license from Thurrock Council.

The agents did not respond when asked if the plan matches the property at 1 Thurlow Street and the licensing requirements set by Bedford Borough Council.

The application form shows that the applicant is not the sole owner of all the land to which this application relates to for more than 21 days. But the requisite notice has been given.