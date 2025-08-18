Pizza takeaway plan for Bedford convenience store and post office
Nakshatra Limited, based at 108–112 Queens Drive, currently sells alcohol, cigarettes, snacks, stationery, and other everyday items.
Applicant Jaydeepsinh Rana has sumitted an application with Bedford Borough Council to introduce a pizza takeaway alongside the existing shop.
According to the application, no building work would be required (but there will be an extraction flue to the rear) with pizzas prepared in the store’s storage area using new equipment and a freezer for ingredients.
The plans state the business would increase staffing from two full-time employees to three full-time and one part-time role.
More information can be found on the council’s planning portal under reference 25/01307/FUL.
The overall consultation expiry date is Monday, September 8, 2025.
