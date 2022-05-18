Phone line to report excessive noise will be manned during Original Culture festival in Bedford

A phone line to report excessive noise will be manned throughout the duration of a planned music festival in Priory Park, says the council.

Bedford Borough Council’s licensing sub-committee discussed the plans for the Original Culture annual music festival at a meeting yesterday (Tuesday, May 17).

This year’s event, set to take place on August 13, will be for just one day instead of two.

Priory Country Park

And the application for live and recorded music and dance performances and sale of alcohol came before the council committee following an objection from Environmental Health – which has since been withdrawn.

Sheila Thomson, team leader for licensing, said that an agreement was reached on Monday between the Environmental Health Service and the applicant.

“However as that agreement was reached less than 24 hours ago, the application must be determined by the licensing sub-committee,” she said.

Catherine Painter, team leader, health, safety & licensing, said: “I apologise for the lateness of our objection being withdrawn.

“The paperwork, that was submitted late on Wednesday last week, has been reviewed.

“And as such we’re happy to withdraw our representation on the basis of the information submitted and the agreement to the conditions proposed in the appendix to our report.

“There’s still some work to be done, but it’s not of a nature which will require us to maintain our objection.

“We will continue to work with the organisers to advise them of those additional minor steps which need to be taken,” she added.

Frank Fender, licensing consultant for the applicant, said his clients were in “total agreement” with these changes.

“There is a further safety advisory group meeting taking place on May 26, through which further additional information and advice will be given,” he said

A phone number will be manned during the event for residents to report any excessive noise – which will be published online and publicised to nearby residents via a letter drop.