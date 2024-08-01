Pest control callouts for bed bugs in Bedford have doubled, according to figures

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Callouts for bed bugs for Bedford Borough Council’s pest control team has doubled over the last four years.

Figures released via a Freedom of Information Act request show that in 2020/21 there were 119 callouts for bed bugs, which increased to 244 (105 per cent) in 2023/24.

Paul Blackhurst, technical academy head at Rentokil Pest Control. said: “The ongoing rise of international travel has made it easier for bed bugs to hitch a ride across borders.

“It’s crucial for travellers to be aware of the common signs of these pests, and how to mitigate the risk of them spreading further.

A magnified view of a bedbug (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)

“Bed bugs are prolific breeders, and once they attach themselves to clothing, luggage, or furniture, they can quickly infest a room, house, hotel, or even an aeroplane or bus.

“Due to their size, bed bugs can hide in places where they are difficult to spot such as small cracks and crevices, making mattresses, behind wallpaper, under skirting boards, luggage, bed frames and headboards perfect hiding places.

“To help protect yourself while travelling, consider placing your luggage in the bath or shower instead of the bed, when you arrive, so you can do a check of the room.

“Hard surfaces make it more difficult for bed bugs to nestle in to hide.

“Additionally, hanging clothes in the wardrobe rather than using drawers and packing items in sealed plastic bags can provide extra protection.

“Without proper knowledge, bed bugs can spread rapidly.

“One female bed bug can lay one to 10 eggs a day and up to 200 to 500 eggs in her lifetime, and so swift detection and effective action are essential to control an infestation,” he said.

Rentokill Pest Control added that while some DIY measures can offer “temporary relief”, bed bugs are notoriously resilient.

Not only can experts provide “effective” solutions to help eradicate the issue, they can also offer advice on preventative measures to help minimise the risk of the pests returning.”

Bedford Borough Council was asked if the increases in callouts for cockroaches, bed bugs, ants, and rats were down to how it is now promoting its pest control services, or whether it was down to external factors.

And it was asked if it was concerned that when food waste is collected from the kerbside, the number of calls for rats (external) will increase.

But it did not respond at the time of publication.

The council’s pest control service is for both household and commercial premises. Visit the website for more information.