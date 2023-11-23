On-street parking would be moved to ‘alternative’ provision – but resident voices fears it would lead to anti-social behaviour

Car parked on double yellow lines (and the pavement) and near the junction with Cranfield\\\'s High Street, and a second car parked entirely on the pavement. Photo: LDRS

Developers hoping to build up to 180 new homes in Cranfield have proposed that parking is banned outside homes following an unsuccessful planning appeal.

But a resident has said the proposed car park would attract anti-social behaviour.

As part of their revised planning application for a new homes on land north of Braeburn Way, the developers have proposed that an “alternative parking provision” should take place along part of Flitt Leys Close.

This means removing existing on-street parking and creating a “dedicated, off-street provision” nearby in a “safe and secure way”.

But Laura Phillips, who would be affected by the plans if they go ahead, said: “I don’t think banning parking full stop is a good idea at all.

“On a personal level, I am not comfortable with parking my vehicles away from my house and having to walk shopping, large items etc., down a walk way, rather than unloading at my front door.”

She added that some people currently park “wherever they feel is convenient for them, usually causing some kind of traffic obstruction” and claimed that double yellow lines are currently not policed.

“The non-parking areas would need to be constantly policed otherwise they will be ignored,” she said.

In a letter to residents, the applicant, Richborough Estates, said “Our view is that given the car park is immediately adjacent to the takeaway units, many people will use the spaces instead of parking on-street.”

Richborough did not respond to a request for comment.

A CBC spokesperson said: “CBC is in receipt of a planning application for outline permission for up to 180 new homes on Land North of Braeburn Way and a full planning application for the creation of a new car park to the rear of Cranfield High Street (Ref: CB/23/01751/OUT).

“The application is currently undergoing consideration by officers and a decision will be made in due course.”

Cranfield and Marston Moretaine ward councillor Sue Clark (Conservative), said: “I do not support the parking proposals put forward by Richborough as part of their planning application.

“I don’t think it’s fair on people to change their existing parking arrangements especially when they will be less convenient.

“I can’t see how the changes would be effectively enforced, and I imagine customers for the takeaways will continue to park in Flitt Leys for convenience.”

Ms Phillips added: “I am worried the car park and subsequent walkway will attract anti social behaviour. Unless there is sufficient CCTV then cars could be damaged.

“There are enough youths who hang around outside of an evening, so this would be the ideal spot for them.”