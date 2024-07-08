Parish councillor accused of “acting like a protester” in dispute over Bromham Mill redevelopment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Bromham parish councillor has been accused of “acting like a protester” and not as a council member after proposing a delay in allocating funds for the Bromham Mill redevelopment.

During last week’s Bromham Parish Council meeting (July 2), parish councillor Trevor Roff, who is the chair of the Bromham Mill Board, proposed that approximately £75,000 was allocated for various consultants and services to progress the redevelopment of Bromham Mill.

Parish councillor Michael Craddock said: “I would like to put a motion that thisisn’t approved until a meeting is held with the Bromham Residents Group.

“I spent 10-15 minutes outside speaking to some residents [taking part in a ‘silent protest’].”

To show the "strength of support" for those opposing the parish council's plans to develop Bromham Mill a silent protest was held outside Bromham Parish Council yesterday (Tuesday, July 2). Photo: LDRS

Earlier in the meeting, members heard that the Bromham Residents Group (BRG) had declined to meet at a time suggested by the parish council as it didn’t agree to the terms set out by the parish council.

And that another date had yet to be agreed.

“I don’t feel personally that any more money should be spent,” parish councillor Craddock said.

“Until we have sat down with the residents group at an appropriate time and appropriate place.”

Parish councillor Kevin Rutter asked: “Are you representing the BRG now?

“Because I think you sound like you’re a BRG man.”

Parish councillor Anne Baker joined in: “That’s what I’m thinking.”

Parish councillor Rutter added: “You’re not here as a parish councillor.

“That’s not how I’m seeing you… at the moment,” he said.

This comment raised an objection from parish councillor Steve Butler, who was unable to taken part in this agenda item due to his declaration of interest in the redevelopment.

The chair, parish councillor Sian Woodfine, responded: “Everyone is entitled to have their say.

“Not everybody agrees with Michael and he’s entitled to have his say.”