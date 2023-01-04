One house to become nine as part of plans submitted in village near Bedford

A planning application has been submitted to demolish a single-storey dwelling in Wilstead and replace it with nine new homes.

If approved by Bedford Borough Council nine two-storey houses will replace a single-storey home (and outhouses) at 175 Bedford Road.

The applicants said the plans have been amended following pre-application advice from the council, including reducing the number of new homes to nine instead of ten.

The site

In 2020, planning permission was granted to demolish the mid-1900s bungalow with a replacement single-storey dwelling.

This, the applicants said, established the principle of redevelopment on the land.

They added that the intention is to obtain outline planning consent with all matters reserved and then to sell the land on.

Therefore the new owner would be responsible for taking the development forward.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 22/02749/OUT .