On street EV charging points to be increased across Bedford

By John Guinn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 13th Nov 2024, 09:08 GMT
Electric powered car charging batteries (Photo by BuildPix/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images)Electric powered car charging batteries (Photo by BuildPix/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images)
Electric powered car charging batteries (Photo by BuildPix/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images)
Bedford Borough Council is working to remove the barrier to owning an electric vehicle if residents don’t have off-street parking, a meeting heard.

Monday’s Climate Change Committee (November 11) was told that on-street charging points will be increased “borough wide”.

John Kell, senior officer transport policy at the council, said: “We’ll be expanding our [charging] provision substantially under the [Electric Vehicle Charging] Strategy using funding from the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) from central government.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This provision will focus on areas where residents don’t have driveways or other off street parking,” he said.

Mr Kell added that public charge points will be “spread much more widely” across the borough.

“Including parts of the urban area that don’t currently have them, and many of the villages,” he said.

Councillor Lucy Bywater (Green, Castle and Newnham), who was standing in as committee chair, wanted to know more about the “gully” option which will enable residents to run a cable from their homes to the street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It would be good to know when the trial is happening because people have [been contacting] me.”

Councillor Jim Weir (Conservative, Great Denham), the portfolio holder for environment, said the council has a supplier, who will organise the gully trial for residents who have made contact with the council.

The committee was told that enough cable would be supplied to enable charging the vehicle even if the residents had to park outside their neighbour’s house.

“I think quite a lot of people will be interested in taking that up, but I think we need to work harder at making sure everybody’s aware of it,” he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Weir added that off-road parking in courtyards can be an issue.

“We have a lot of new developments that have got parking courtyards, and at the moment the management companies are saying no to having chargers in the courtyards, even though they are jointly owned by the resident and the management company,” he said.

“I’m already speaking to one [developer] about pushing their management companies into accepting that people who have parking courtyards [should] be allowed to run cabling to a charging point so that we can get people taking up this option.”

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice