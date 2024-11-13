Electric powered car charging batteries (Photo by BuildPix/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images)

Bedford Borough Council is working to remove the barrier to owning an electric vehicle if residents don’t have off-street parking, a meeting heard.

Monday’s Climate Change Committee (November 11) was told that on-street charging points will be increased “borough wide”.

John Kell, senior officer transport policy at the council, said: “We’ll be expanding our [charging] provision substantially under the [Electric Vehicle Charging] Strategy using funding from the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) from central government.

“This provision will focus on areas where residents don’t have driveways or other off street parking,” he said.

Mr Kell added that public charge points will be “spread much more widely” across the borough.

“Including parts of the urban area that don’t currently have them, and many of the villages,” he said.

Councillor Lucy Bywater (Green, Castle and Newnham), who was standing in as committee chair, wanted to know more about the “gully” option which will enable residents to run a cable from their homes to the street.

“It would be good to know when the trial is happening because people have [been contacting] me.”

Councillor Jim Weir (Conservative, Great Denham), the portfolio holder for environment, said the council has a supplier, who will organise the gully trial for residents who have made contact with the council.

The committee was told that enough cable would be supplied to enable charging the vehicle even if the residents had to park outside their neighbour’s house.

“I think quite a lot of people will be interested in taking that up, but I think we need to work harder at making sure everybody’s aware of it,” he said.

Councillor Weir added that off-road parking in courtyards can be an issue.

“We have a lot of new developments that have got parking courtyards, and at the moment the management companies are saying no to having chargers in the courtyards, even though they are jointly owned by the resident and the management company,” he said.

“I’m already speaking to one [developer] about pushing their management companies into accepting that people who have parking courtyards [should] be allowed to run cabling to a charging point so that we can get people taking up this option.”