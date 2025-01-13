Objections over retrospective application for Bedford house in multiple occupation over 'excessive noise and anti-social behaviour'

11 Denmark Street, Bedford. Screenshot Google Street View (C)2025 Google Image Capture July 2024

A Bedford house in multiple occupation (HMO) should not get retrospective planning permission as the once “typically peaceful” area now has “frequent noise from the property, or from visitors”, an objector has said.

Bedford Borough Council has received a “Change of Use” application to convert 111 Denmark Street from a family home to a HMO for up to six individuals.

The applicant said a HMO licence was obtained in March 2022, but that they were “unaware” of the restrictions for the change of use to a HMO.

They have sought to cooperate with the council in hope of regularising the operational change of use that has taken place.

However, the application has attracted objections, with one claiming the area was “typically peaceful during the night time hours” and now there is “frequent noise from the property, or from visitors”.

They added that the “now high numbers of young adults” in a single property is totally out of character for the current mix of residents, which is nearly all young families or older, often retired couples/individuals.

The applicant’s planning statement said: “It is notable that the use has been operational since March 2022 and no issues have arisen since this time.”

However, the objector said “whilst there may have been no, or few, formal complaints, there has certainly been issues with noise, garden fires, etc.’ since the property started being used (illegitimately) as a HMO”.

Another objector said “it is a fact that police were called in summer 2024 due to excessive noise and anti-social behaviour”.

“This led to both Community Safety and planning enforcement being contacted,” they added.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal. reference 24/02339/S73A. The overall consultation expiry date is Tuesday, February 4.