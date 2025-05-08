Objection over planning application for children's home in Bedford - which is already in use

Borough Hall.

A planning application to convert a family house on Turner Way in Bedford into a children’s care home has drawn an objection that claims the property is already in use and has caused repeated disturbances.

The applicant is seeking permission to change the use of the three-bedroom property from residential (Class C3) to a care facility (Class C2) for up to two children aged 10 to 17.

According to the planning documents, one child has been cared for at the site since April 7, 2025, and another was due to arrive on April 16.

The objector described “a pattern of ongoing disturbance, anti-social behaviour and public nuisance,” including loud and threatening arguments outside the property and frequent callouts to emergency services.

The objection also raised concern that such a change of use had been made before planning approval was in place, warning it could set a precedent for similar cases in the area.

The applicant argues the care home operates similarly to a standard household, with children attending local schools and staff working in rotating shifts.

The statement adds that the house layout remains unchanged and that most staff use public transport or car-share, based on practices at other sites they operate across Bedford.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 25/00819/S73A. The overall consultation expiry date is Friday, May 23, 2025.

The applicant was approached for a comment, but did not respond at the time of publication.