Objection over 'horrendous' smell of KFC as plans submitted for Bedford drive-thru

The smell that hangs over homes near a Bedford KFC is “already horrendous” an objector has said over plans to change a fast food site to a drive-thru.

Bedford Borough Council has received a planning application to install a drive-thru lane and to reduce the size of the existing building off Goldington Road.

Planning permission to demolish the Golden Lion Public and to build a restaurant (Frankie and Benny’s) was granted in 2005.

In April 2023, planning was approved to allow for a KFC restaurant to operate from the existing restaurant building.

The KFC restaurant has been operational since July 2023.

The proposal is to install a drive-thru lane to the rear of the existing KFC building and alterations to the building, such as the partial demolition of the northern and southern external walls to accommodate new access.

The applicant said their proposal makes “effective and efficient use” of the existing site.

But one objector wrote: “The site is not suitable for a drive-thru with the proximity of the entrance on a major dual carriageway just off a roundabout.

“There is a very heavy traffic usage in this area as a result of many takeaways , supermarkets and warehouse units (and more to come) causing traffic chaos at many times during the day resulting in traffic congestion affecting both Riverfield Drive and Goldington Road.”

Another objector added: “Goldington is primarily a residential area. We are slowly being turned into a sprawling retail park, which is blighting our area.

“The smell that hangs over our homes in the summer from the KFC is already horrendous – stinking deep fried air – this can only get worse if a drive through [sic] is granted,” they wrote.