No measles outbreak in Bedford - but more needs to be done to increase vaccination uptake

All regions of England are reporting measles cases, but there hasn’t been an outbreak in Bedford borough.

But despite this, there’s still work to be done to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

A report presented to Monday’s Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee (October 7) said fewer than 10 cases have been reported in Bedford borough in 2024 so far.

It added that the national measles outbreak that started in the West Midlands in October 2023 is continuing, and an outbreak is defined as two or more people from the same source.

File photo of a measles vaccine being prepared (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images)

Jo Freedman, chief officer for public health – health protection, said although activity had decreased and most cases were elsewhere, the borough is not complacent.

“We require the population of our two doses of MMR and 95 per cent of the population to have the two doses to provide herd immunity. This protects those that can’t have the vaccine or don’t respond to it.”

Ms Freedman said she didn’t think Bedford had ever reached 95 per cent.

“There’s a difference [in uptake] across the population, we see a difference through different GP practices.

“Deprivation isn’t really explaining the variation, and we’re more seeing a difference between different ethnic groups and different cultures.

“There’s still the legacy of the Andrew Wakefield Scandal.

“And a lot of people say that they want to see their children in school [before] they want to get them vaccinated to see that their development isn’t affected.

“So there’s still a lot of work to do on trying to really show the benefits of MMR and dispel those false concerns.”

Councillor Dean Crofts (Lib Dems, Kingsbrook) said a quick search on Google will show results from overseas saying it’s not safe, which might put parents off.

Ms Freedman said: “I think in some groups there seems to be a distrust of official information. I think as councillors you can probably help us with that as trusted members of the community. For it to be a normal thing to talk about the MMR vaccine or any other vaccine and just making it part of conversations. Rather than the big NHS or council or whatever saying you must have your vaccines.

“I think we have to come at it at all angles.”

Councillor Nicola Gribble (Independent, Renhold and Ravensden) asked whether a single vaccination is an option if parents are worried about MMR.

Craig Lister, associate director – primary care transformation prevention lead at BLMK ICB, said that is an option on some occasions.

“So if people requested signal vaccinations they could have it,” councillor Gribble asked.

Mr Lister said: “It is what the nurse believes is the best clinical approach. We will always say that a vaccine in the body is the best vaccine. Whatever that vaccine is it only works when it is inside, so that is an option.”

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) declared measles a national incident in January, and as of September 12, 2,526 confirmed cases have been reported in England this year.

The WHO says measles is a highly contagious disease that can cause severe complications, and even death.