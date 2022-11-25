New speed cameras could be installed in Bedford funded by levy on developers

New average speed cameras could be installed in Bedford thanks to a levy placed on developers.

A report presented to Bedford Borough Council’s Community Infrastructure Levy Committee said that local planning authorities can use the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) to raise funds from new developments.

This can then be used to help fund infrastructure projects that are or will be needed to support new development.

Average speed cameras stock image

In unparished areas, 15 % of the CIL payment is held by the council for funding local priorities, and the total available is £613,228.

An unparished area is an area that is not covered by a civil parish, and the majority of Bedford town is unparished (Brickhill elects its own parish council).

Jon Shortland, chief officer for planning, infrastructure and economic growth, said: “Members will recall that our last meeting was in March 2020 before people had heard of Covid.

“And at the time we planned a programme of engagement talking to stakeholders about what to use the money that has been collected as CIL for unparished areas should be spent on.

BBC offices

“Obviously we were overtaken by events and there have been higher priorities over the last two years but we are now able to return to that programme.

“It is this committee’s brief to spend in the most appropriate manner.”

The proposals include average speed cameras, cycling infrastructure and new parking spaces.

Councillor Colleen Atkins (Labour, Harpur) asked: “In the unlikely event, and it is unlikely, that it’s not fully spent in one of the particular programmes, will it be transferred to one of the other programs?”

Proposed funding plan

Mr Shortland replied: “I think we would come back to this committee and see what members most wish to spend that on together with any other CIL funds that have been collected in the meantime.

“I should point out that funds are still coming in, I think it’s gone up by around £100,000 since we last met in 2020,” he said.

Committee chair, councillor Michael Headley (LibDems, Putnoe) said: “I think the suggestion is that it comes back to committee… just to make sure that it is open and transparent.”