New speaker for Bedford council says role is "an honour and a privilege"

Colleen Atkins

Labour’s councillor Colleen Atkins has been elected as Bedford Borough Council’s speaker for the new municipal year.

She replaces councillor John Wheeler (Conservative, Wootton and Kempston Rural), and her deputy will be councillor Tim Caswell (Lib Dem, Goldington)

Councillor Atkins (Harpur) thanked the Labour Group for nominating her at last night’s Annual Council Meeting (Wednesday, May 14) and said that she will do her “utmost” in the role.

Speaking after the meeting she said: “It’s an honour and a privilege to be appointed speaker and I thank everyone for their support in nominating me.

“I have enjoyed my time as deputy speaker and would like to thank the former speaker, councillor John Wheeler for his generous invitations to events over the past year.”

Councillor Wheeler (Conservative, Wootton and Kempston Rural) said: “It has been an amazing year as speaker for Bedford Borough Council – time has just flown.

“I have been very proud to be the speaker.”

After his election as the new deputy speaker, councillor Caswell simply said “thank you”.