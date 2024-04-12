New sensory garden is set to be created at Russell Park in Bedford

Time Gardens. Picture: Bedford Borough Council

A sensory garden is set to be created at Russell Park in Bedford.

The Time Garden makeover will feature pollinator-friendly plants and bug hotels – made with the help of the Bedford Borough Parent Carer Forum.

The project, due to start on April 15, is a collaboration between the council’s parks and open space and special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) teams and has been given a cash injection of £40,000 from the East London Foundation NHS Trust.

Work is expected to last six weeks.

Claire Pick, the council’s environmental development and viability officer, said: "We are excited to bring this project to life, not only rejuvenating the Time Gardens but also creating a welcoming space where individuals of all abilities can unwind and connect with nature."