New sandwich shop could be coming to Stewartby

By John Guinn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 16th Jun 2025, 14:50 BST
Unit 10, Broadmead Business Park, Stewartby Screenshot Google Street View (C)2025 Google Image Capture August 2024
Stewartby could gain a new sandwich shop - if a planning application is approved.

A planning application has been submitted to Bedford Borough Council to change the use of Unit 10, Broadmead Business Park, Stewartby.

The applicant wishes to convert 31 per cent of of the unit and the remaining 69 per cent would remain in “light industrial use”.

They said their proposal will provide a “small-scale, low-impact food takeaway facility” within an existing industrial estate, diversifying local services “without adversely affecting the area”.

The proposed sandwich shop will include a food preparation area, a customer servery, and a small waiting area with a bench and 3–4 stools.

There would be formal seating or customer toilets, and customers will enter via the existing front entrance.

There would be three designated parking spaces allocated for the sandwich shop, as well as additional spaces that will continue to serve the retained industrial use.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 25/01101/FUL. The overall consultation expiry date is Wednesday, July 9, 2025.

