New mini golf course coming to Russell Park - themed on Bedford's most iconic landmarks

Russell Park and inset, a dragon boat themed hole design

If you’re putty for mini golf there will soon be a new course to enjoy in Bedford’s Russell Park.

The 12-hole course will be themed on Bedford’s historical and iconic landmarks and replace the existing grass course.

Work on the project, which will be open year-round, is set to start in the coming weeks and last for eight to 12 weeks – with the council hoping it’s ready for the Easter school break.

Jim Weir, portfolio holder for environment, highways, and transport at Bedford Borough Council, said: "We are thrilled to introduce this exciting venture to our community. The mini golf course is not just a recreational space, it's an opportunity for families to come together, have fun, and learn about the rich history and landmarks that define Bedford Borough. This initiative aligns with our commitment to providing inclusive, accessible, and educational opportunities for all."

Urban Crazy, a renowned mini-golf course designer, will be overseeing the development and the council has partnered with The Kiosk in Russell Park to manage and operate the new course.

Thomas Healey, co-owner of The Kiosk Russell Park, said, “The current basic grass course gets good use in the summer but requires heavy grounds maintenance. In recent years, with summers getting warmer, the grass becomes scorched and the play experience is compromised.

“The new 12-hole experience will be more compact, designed for an engaging round, and available all year. The redevelopment will bring the costs of associated upkeep down and draw lots of new users too. We plan to offer a discounted family voucher to incorporate a round of mini golf and a ride on the Longholme dragon boats, both unique local activities that we are proud to operate and manage. The project has been assessed for its viability and will pay for itself well within the life of the course.”