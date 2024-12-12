New look for Bedford council's executive after finance portfolio holder steps aside

By John Guinn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 12th Dec 2024, 10:54 BST
Bedford Borough Council’s Executive has a new look after its portfolio holder for finance, councillor Graeme Coombes, stepped aside due to work commitments.

In a Facebook post this morning (Thursday, December 12), Bedford mayor Tom Wootton said: “I have asked deputy mayor Jim Weir to take over the finance role.

“He has done such a fantastic job getting cross-party support for his previous environment portfolio, I look forward to him carrying this on in his new role.

“He is a proverbial safe pair of hands and with all of his managerial experience this is the sort of thing he has done a load of times before for private companies.

“We are glad to have him on board in this new role,” he said.

Independent Councillor Nicky Gribble (Renhold and Ravensden) has agreed to take up the environment portfolio.

The mayor said: “Although she is not a member of my party I think she will be a great asset to the Cabinet.

“Councillor Gribble has really thrown herself into being a councillor, learning and representing her residents wonderfully.

“She is renowned for her plain speaking. With all of her great experience in waste management and private industry she will be a valued addition to the Cabinet,” he said.

The final change is councillor Marc Frost (Wixams and Wilstead) joining the Executive for the new role of portfolio holder for corporate services.

This role will cover responsibilities such as procurement and the disaggregation agreement with Central Bedfordshire Council.

“As well as filling in a number of gaps,” the mayor added.

“With all of his experience in the financial services world I am excited to see what he can lend to the Cabinet.”

