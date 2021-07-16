New chief exec for Bedford Borough Council

Laura Church

Laura Church is set to become the new permanent Chief Executive at Bedford Borough Council and will take on the new role later this year, following approval at Full Council on Wednesday (July 14).

Laura has been at Luton Borough Council since 1988, working initially in planning and since taking on roles such as the head of Regeneration and service director for Business and Consumer Services.

She then led the Council’s work on Place and Infrastructure as the Corporate Director, before becoming Deputy Chief Executive and Corporate Director for Population Wellbeing with responsibility for adult social care, public health and housing.

Mayor Dave Hodgson said, “I am delighted that Laura will be joining Bedford Borough Council later this year and look forward to working with her. She brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and leadership that I know we will all benefit from.”