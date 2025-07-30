New 3-year order to crack down on anti-social behaviour in Bedford town centre - but cycling ban revised

Bedford’s mayor has approved a new Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) aimed at tackling a range of antisocial behaviours in the town centre.

The executive decision, signed off by mayor Tom Wootton, introduces expanded restrictions and replaces the existing order related to alcohol and antisocial conduct, which was introduced in December 2023.

The new order will take effect as soon as reasonably practicable and will remain in force for three years, subject to earlier review if required.

The PSPO prohibits the following activities within designated parts of Bedford town centre:

Consuming alcohol in public spaces (unless exempt)

Begging, including sitting or standing with receptacles, signage, or animals

Use or preparation of illegal drugs or psychoactive substances

Dangerous or aggressive cycling, including e-bikes

Riding e-scooters or skateboards

Spitting in public areas

Urinating or defecating other than in designated public toilets

Accessing stairwells or rooftops of town centre car parks without lawful purpose

Littering in enclosed public spaces, including car parks and the bus station

Both police officers and authorised council staff will be able to enforce the order through fixed penalty notices.

The decision follows a public consultation carried out in March and April 2025, where 656 people responded, with 71.6 per cent stating they “strongly agree” or “agree” with the proposal to introduce a new PSPO in Bedford Town Centre.

The strongest support came for restrictions on alcohol consumption, spitting, and defecation in public spaces.

Police data from April 2023 to March 2025 showed 1,108 incidents of antisocial behaviour within the PSPO area, accounting for 18.9 per cent of the borough’s total. The area also saw 118 alcohol-related incidents and 333 drug-related offences in that timeframe.

In response to concerns raised during consultation, the original proposal to ban cycling in pedestrianised areas between 9am and 6pm was revised. The final order prohibits only dangerous or aggressive cycling, to address safety concerns while avoiding disproportionate impacts on responsible cyclists, especially those with mobility issues.

CCTV analysis showed 459 relevant incidents in the proposed PSPO area over a three-month period in 2024, further reinforcing the need for intervention.

The council says it will continue to work with partners to monitor the order’s impact and assess whether similar measures are needed in other areas such as parks and open spaces.

The deputy chief executive and executive director for environment has been authorised to review the order’s implementation and recommend any necessary changes.

Stakeholder feedback included strong support from Bedfordshire’s police and crime commissioner John Tizzard and chief constable Trevor Rodenhurst.

The council report said both highlighted the importance of coordinated enforcement to ensure the PSPO is effective.

The PSPO is intended to complement ongoing support for vulnerable individuals, including those affected by substance misuse or homelessness.

Officers enforcing the PSPO will be expected to provide advice, make referrals, and work alongside outreach services.

The decision was published on July 30 2025 and, barring any formal challenge, may be implemented from August 8, 2025.