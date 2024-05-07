Approximate boundary lines for the proposed development Screenshot Google My Maps Map data (c)2024 Imagery (c)2024 Maxar Technologies

Over 300 new homes could be built in a village near Bedford, if plans are approved.

Bedford Borough Council has received an outline planning permission for up to 315 new homes on land south of Northampton Road, Bromham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans also include a 64-bed care home, a convenience store, and land for community use, such as a GP surgery.

The applicants said that a “significant and unique feature” of their scheme is that it supports the “realisation of policy objectives and aspirations set out in the Bromham Neighbourhood Plan (2021)”.

The applicatoin added that if approved, the development would “positively respond” to neighbourhood plan priorities that allocated sites in the village have been “unable to address”.

As examples, the applicant listed a policy compliant provision of affordable homes (30 per cent) and a mix of homes that meets the needs of the ageing population, including bungalows (at least 5 per cent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following feedback from Bromham Parish Council, the applicant said the shop’s car park will provide charging points for electric vehicles (EV) and a small recycling bank for clothes, cardboard and other recyclables.

The plans also include a “greater range of play areas for all age groups”, including a skate park, and other green infrastructure (including a community orchard).

The applicant said that whilst there is no overarching “community support” at the moment, the village’s parish council recently consulted the local community on the potential of the site as a contingency should additional homes be needed in the future.