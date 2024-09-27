More road closures in Bedford as red flood warnings in place following overnight heavy rainfall
Bedford Borough Council explained: “Throughout the night we have been faced with having to install road closures whilst trying to remove surface water and the situation presently is as follows.”
Current road closures are:
• High Street, Clapham
• Paula Radcliffe Way (A6) closed both directions – Northbound from Clapham Roundabout (Sainsbury End) to Lovell Road Oakley slip. Vehicles can access exit slip road from Highfield Road onto A6 heading North. Southbound closure points: A6 Sharnbrook Roundabout, diverting traffic onto C26 Thurleigh Road. Another hard closure has also been put in place Junction of Thurleigh Road Milton Renest.
• Lovell Road, Clapham
• Mill Road Sharnbrook
• The A6 at Milton Ernest is passable with due care
• The A421 is still closed between the A6 and Marston Moretaine.
• Harrold, Oakley, Felmersham and Radwell bridges are closed.
Meanwhile, Cardington Road, Bedford between Cambridge Road and Eastcotts was closed due to a fallen tree.
A council spokesman said on social media: “We are currently changing over our drainage crews and our priority is to continue to try and remove surface water from Paula Radcliffe Way to be in a position to reopen a lane north and southbound.
“We are committed to getting these roads open as quickly as we can. However, as we are still experiencing heavy rainfall in Oakley/Clapham presently and with adjacent land flooded we are facing an uphill battle to not only remove the surface water but deposit it elsewhere nearby.”
Meanwhile Stagecoach service 50 service from Rushden will terminate at Sharnbrook and the 41 service will terminate at Turvey – with no onward travel to Northampton.
Services 51 and 25 have been cancelled.
The company says it is putting together an alternative service between Sharnbrook and Bedford.
School closures are as follows:
Grange Academy is closed (updated 9am Wednesday 25 September)
Lincroft Academy is closed
Sharnbrook Academy is closed
Oakley Primary Academy is closed
Harrold Primary is closed
Marston Vale Middle is closed
Broadmead Lower is closed
Riseley Primary is closed
Wilden Primary is closed
Pinchmill Primary is closed
Eileen Wade Primary is closed
Carlton Primary is closed
The Environment Agency says flooding is expected on low lying areas close to the River Great Ouse at Bedford and Kempston – along with:
> Areas close to the River Great Ouse at Wyboston, Eaton Socon, Eynesbury, Eaton Ford, and St Neots
> River Great Ouse at HarroldUpdated 8:30am on 27 September 2024
> River Great Ouse at OdellUpdated 8:31am on 27 September 2024
> River Great Ouse at Turvey
