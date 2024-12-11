More pressure to be put on government to help tackle flooding in Central Bedfordshire, second summit told

More pressure will be applied to secure government funding for better flood defences in Central Bedfordshire, a meeting heard.

A second multi-agency summit was told Central Bedfordshire Council leader and Independent Potton councillor Adam Zerny is to push for rural areas to receive financial support to improve flood protection measures.

He wants the funding criteria of the government’s recovery grant thresholds to be reviewed, with better eligibility for less densely populated areas facing repeated flooding, according to a CBC statement.

This could enable the investment needed for some of the measures identified at the second local authority-run flood summit this year, said a CBC spokesman.

Flooding on South Street (image supplied by a Leighton Buzzard resident), and right, Councillor Adam Zerny. (Credit: Cllr Zerny).

“Since the first summit, September saw the most significant and prolonged flooding in living memory for Central Bedfordshire. Drainage systems and watercourses struggled to cope with overwhelming amounts of rain.

“The latest summit drew on the experiences and learning to consider a number of actions either under way already or agreed. These include strengthening the community emergency response team (CERT) network, with support to complete flood action plans and access toolkits to help with local flooding defences.

“The Environment Agency is due to hold events in early 2025 to engage with residents affected by the flooding across Central Bedfordshire to gather more impact data. It plans to validate and implement changes to triggers for flood alerts and flood warnings, and consider improved river monitoring.

“Schemes piloting similar work have begun in partnership with CBC, as part of The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs-funded ResilienTogether project at Pix Brook.

“There are proposals to improve the pumping station next to the A421, which suffered from unprecedented flooding leading to its closure,” explained the spokesman.

“A full report is being prepared by CBC, under Section 19 of the Flood and Water Management Act 2010, into flooding resulting from Storm Henk in January and September’s floods.

“This report will examine what happened, what actions were taken and possible future recommendations. The Environment Agency is undertaking an initial overview and understanding of the economic viability of progressing a scheme in Leighton Buzzard.

“Ongoing investigations are continuing with the council and partners to analyse the drainage network, and determine extra contributing factors and suitable mitigation measures to take action, such as at Cranfield and Flitwick.

“A full debrief with Local Resilience Forum partners will be held soon to identify lessons learnt and improve coordination of activities by CBC and its partners in an emergency. Flooding has a variety of causes, depending on drainage systems, sewer networks, pumping systems and other factors.”

Councillor Zerny said: “It’s more important than ever we explore every option to reduce the risks and impact of flooding.

“Homeowners and businesses rightly want to know we’re working together with the other organisations involved in flood defence to take every reasonable step to protect property across Central Bedfordshire.

“That’s why we’ve held two flood summits this year. Excellent work is taking place throughout the area already, and I’ll continue to push the government for improvements to funding for flood mitigation.

“While residents ultimately bear responsibility for their own properties, the council will continue to play an important role working with other agencies.”