More money spent on fixing potholes and highways problems than is handed out by government, says Central Beds Council

A pothole in Central Bedfordshire. Image supplied.

More money is being spent fixing potholes and other highways issues in Central Bedfordshire than the local authority receives from government, a meeting heard.

Labour group leader and Dunstable North councillor Matt Brennan inquired about Central Bedfordshire Council’s contribution at a full council meeting.

“Although the Labour government has promised the council an extra £2.5m for highways repairs, the executive are taking the decision not to increase the capital programme,” he said.

“But instead it’s opting to reduce the council’s (own) spend on repairing damage to roads. Can you justify this?”

Independent Aspley and Woburn councillor John Baker replied: “The government told us they would provide around £2.5m, which they haven’t given us yet.

“It said there would be terms and conditions attached, and we’ve still to be told what those are. So we wait to find out when we’re going to get the money.

“I can give you some examples, road adoption if it’s a private street, bollards, lines and markings. You’ve almost run out of the £2.5m we haven’t received yet. I realise the Labour Party has promised it on social media to every bandwagon which comes past.

“As for what we’re going to spend, the capital programme sets out more than £13m in strategic large highways programmes. From our revenue budget, we’ll be spending about £3m on highways.

“That’s £16m overall and the government is giving us £9m, with strings attached. You suggested we’re spending less, we’re not. We’re spending considerably more than we’re given.

“Many councils don’t put in more money and just spend what they receive. We’re putting in our own money, our own borrowing, and doing more.”

Asked by councillor Brennan whether CBC has been given any money yet, executive member for finance and highways councillor Baker added: “We’ve had a draft financial settlement in which we were told we’re getting £2.5m with strings attached.

“I told officers to write to the Department for Transport to find out what are these potential restrictions.”

Julian Vaughan, who stood as a Labour candidate in North East Bedfordshire at the 2017 and 2019 General Elections, posted on social media: “Years of lack of investment have led to drivers navigating roads like they’re in a slalom race.

“Extra money is being provided by central government, with the baseline amount of £7.12m for Central Bedfordshire in 2026/26 and an extra uplift of £2.57m. A quarter of that is being held back until councils meet certain criteria, such as proof they’re spending the money wisely.

“CBC could potentially receive £9.7mto improve the local road network, a considerable increase in government support from £6.94m for the previous two years. If the council uses the extra windfall to reduce the amount it contributes, then its highways budget remains at virtually the same level.

“Such an approach could lead to CBC failing the government’s criteria for using the money wisely and result in the 25 per cent portion of the £2.57m uplift being held back, which amounts to £642,500 or plenty of potholes not being filled.”