More cameras installed in Bedfordshire as council clamps down on fly-tippers

Fly-tipping in a stream. Photo by BuildPix/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images

A crackdown on fly-tippers is being stepped up as Central Bedfordshire Council vows to protect its countryside beauty spots from people who illegally dump rubbish.

Towns and the countryside in Central Bedfordshire were showcased as cyclists rode in the Tour of Britain Men’s race, and the council has said it wants to preserve its natural beauty, villages, and landmarks for generations to come.

The council has revealed that it has installed more covert cameras to catch those who litter the area with waste. These have been placed in key ‘hotspot’ areas to identify and prosecute those responsible.

It has also called on residents to do their part when choosing someone to dispose of their rubbish. If someone’s rubbish is dumped illegally, responsibility also lies with the person who paid for its removal. People are urged to use only licensed waste carriers and to report any fly-tipping incidents.

Leaving items beside full bottle banks, clothing bins, or recycling sites is also classed as fly-tipping.

A fixed penalty notice for fly-tipping is £600, while court cases can lead to unlimited fines or time in prison.

Cllr Tracey Wye said: “Our communities take real pride in the countryside, towns and villages that make Central Bedfordshire such a great place to live and visit. We are committed to protecting that environment and taking strong action against fly-tipping.

“By working with parish councils, using new technology, and supporting residents to make the right choices, we can tackle this problem together.”