Central Bedfordshire Council

The new look Central Bedfordshire Council executive has been unveiled after a summer of political turmoil on the local authority.

Council leader and Independent Potton councillor Adam Zerny resigned and was then re-elected at a CBC extraordinary meeting.

Chairing the executive, his responsibilities including vision and strategy, the Local Plan and planning, national, regional and sub-regional partnerships, and strategic transport.

The reshuffle follows his defeat of Independent rival Hayley Whitaker by a single vote at last month’s meeting. She was sacked from her posts as deputy leader and executive member for families, education and children after challenging for the leadership.

The ruling Independent Network administration on CBC was split down the middle ahead of the meeting, splintering into an Independent Alliance under councillor Zerny’s Potton ward councillor colleague Tracey Wye and an Independent Group under councillor Whitaker.

It emerged afterwards that Independent Flitwick councillor Gareth Mackey, who chaired the meeting and backed councillor Whitaker, forgot to vote. He would most likely have been given a casting vote in the event of a tie.

The new deputy leader is Independent Ampthill councillor Mark Smith, who keeps his role as executive member for adult social care, responsible for health and wellbeing, public health and diversity and social cohesion.

Councillor Wye continues as executive member for sustainability and climate resilience, covering waste management, active travel, countryside access, public transport and sustainability.

Independent Biggleswade West councillor Steve Watkins remains executive member for business, housing and public assets, responsible for leisure, sport and recreation, tourism, economic development and physical regeneration, business growth and delivering housing.

The executive member for finance is still Independent Aspley and Woburn councillor John Baker, who also has responsibility for highways and parking, and town and parish councils. His financial role covers treasury management, the annual revenue budget, capital investment and the housing revenue account.

Independent Leighton Linslade West councillor Steve Owen was revealed previously as being appointed to the education and children’s services portfolio. His responsibilities include special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), school transport, community safety, Schools for the Future, adoption and fostering, educational standards and achievements, child protection and statutory lead for children’s services.

The executive is the decision-making group of CBC councillors, appointed by the council leader. These portfolios are held for the remainder of the 2024/25 municipal year, according to a report to councillors.

This committee comprises the council leader and five councillors, including the deputy leader, explained the report.

Councillor Zerny received 14 votes while 13 were recorded for councillor Whitaker at the extraordinary meeting of CBC.

He told the local democracy reporting service afterwards: “If truth be told, I didn’t know that I’d be nominated. I was ready to step aside. It felt like the right moment.

“We had met challenges in administration and I was happy to hand over the reins to someone else. As it was, my colleagues haven’t let me and I’m happy to take on that responsibility.

“We’ve got a big job to do here. We don’t want to dwell on what’s been. Our aim is to put in place the big plans we’ve been working on during the last year.”