Making a house a home - or several of them when it comes to developer's planning application in Kempston

Developers are hoping to replace a detached Kempston home with a block of one and two-bed apartments.

A planning application has been submitted to Bedford Borough Council to demolish 2 Spring Road, Kempston and build nine apartments with parking for 18 vehicles, including four visitor spaces.

Advertisement

Vehicular access off Spring Road will be via a new access point, which will be approximately five metres north of the existing driveway.

The site

There will also be a secure storage space for bicycles.

Environmental Health has objected to the development on the grounds of “insufficient” noise information from the applicants.

Advertisement

If approved, the apartments will be categorised as “market housing”, where the price is set in the open market.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 22/02688/FUL.

Advertisement