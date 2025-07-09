Kerbside glass collection is set to start in Bedford – along with weekly food waste collections.

Bedford’s mayor Tom Wootton and portfolio holder for the environment, Independent Councillor, Nicola Gribble, announced the changes today (July 9) – saying they represent “significant improvements” to waste collection services.

Under the new arrangements, all households will receive kerbside glass collection through their orange lidded bins, with glass bottle banks to be gradually removed, but only where it is appropriate.

The council will also roll out weekly food waste collection to all households from April 2026, alongside a comprehensive waste communications project featuring door-to-door engagement, community roadshows and educational materials.

The announcement comes as the council continues to face challenges with waste management, including rising black bin usage and years of stagnating recycling rates.

The mayor also confirmed his commitment not to introduce charges for green bin garden waste collection throughout the remainder of his current term.

The waste communications project will include community engagement activities designed to educate residents about recycling practices, encourage waste reduction and increase participation in both existing and new recycling services.

Further details about the implementation timeline and collection arrangements will be communicated to residents in the coming months.

Mayor Tom Wootton said: "I'm delighted to announce the delivery of two more manifesto promises that will make a real difference to residents across Bedford Borough. When I stood for election in 2023, I pledged to introduce kerbside glass collection and weekly food waste services - commitments that the previous Liberal Democrat administration dismissed as too expensive. Today we're proving that with the right priorities and proper planning, we can deliver the services our residents deserve, while managing costs responsibly."

Councillor Nicola Gribble said: "These changes represent a significant step forward in our environmental ambitions for the Borough. With years of recycling rates stagnating it's clear we need to act. The introduction of kerbside glass collection will make recycling more convenient for families, while weekly food waste collection will help us divert valuable organic waste from landfill."