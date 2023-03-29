News you can trust since 1845
Lidl supermarket and more drive-thrus could be coming to Kempston

An application for a ‘screening opinion’ has been submitted to Bedford Borough Council

By John Guinn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 29th Mar 2023, 11:53 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 11:53 BST

More drive-thrus and another supermarket could be coming to Kempston following a ‘screening opinion’ application submitted to Bedford Borough Council.

The application is for the proposal for three drive-thru restaurants, a Lidl supermarket, and five ’employment units’ on land between Ampthill Road and Interchange Way.

The site, which is around 4.5 hectares in size, is currently agricultural land split into fields separated by hedgerow.

The application site
The application site
The application site

Before submitting a planning application, developers can apply for a screening opinion to see if their planned development is to be subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

If an EIA is required then the council planners will be aware of any likely significant effects on the environment if permission is granted.

An EIA also ensures that the public is given early and effective opportunities to participate in the decision making procedures.

More information can be found on the council’s planning portal, reference 23/00662/EIASCR.

